For all heartbroken 'Sheerios' out there, who could not attend the Ed Sheeran's Mumbai concert, we have rounded off the list of his hits he performed on Sunday (November 19) night.
The much-awaited concert took place at Jio Garden, BKC, Mumbai where the pop sensation left all the fans mesmerized by of his popular numbers.
The English singer-songwriter, who was preceded on stage by pop artist Lauv, donned a blue-coloured kurta and enthralled the entire audience with his mind-blowing performances.
This evening, Mumbai saw one of the most uplifting, entertaining and magical concerts of 2017.#EdSheeran #DivideTour #DivideTourIndia #EdSheeranMumbai #JioGarden #Mumbai #InternationalArtist #SundayFunDay #Sheerio #India #Weekend #EdSheeranOnJio #EdSheeranIndia #SundayVibes pic.twitter.com/z42CN6cKAE— JioGarden (@JioGarden) November 19, 2017
This is not the first time the singer has performed in India. "It's such a pleasure to be back in India!" said the Perfect crooner during his performance at Jio Garden.
Here check out the videos of all the songs he performed in the Mumbai concert.
The A Team
Listening to A-Team by our man Ed Sheeran @reliancejio #EdSheeranOnJio @JioGarden #EdSheeranIndia pic.twitter.com/Ahq0H0YMLv— Zeeshan Jehangir (@Zeeshanjkhan) November 19, 2017
Galway Girl
Listening to Ed Sheeran - Galway Girl @JioGarden. #EdSheeranOnJio #dividetour #EdSheeran @reliancejio #EdSheeranIndia pic.twitter.com/r4LYmm0c1T— Sushant Sawal (@Sushantsawal) November 19, 2017
Nancy Mulligan
Listening to Nancy Mulligan @JioGarden. #EdSheeranOnJio #dividetour #EdSheeran @reliancejio #EdSheeranIndia pic.twitter.com/NCNXjXyyTY— Sushant Sawal (@Sushantsawal) November 19, 2017
Shape of You
Shape of you @JioGarden. #EdSheeranOnJio #dividetour #EdSheeran @reliancejio #EdSheeranIndia #shapeofyou pic.twitter.com/kITrIxeMMj— Sushant Sawal (@Sushantsawal) November 19, 2017
Perfect
#Perfect #EdSheeran pic.twitter.com/phXb9CedtB— Soumit Naik (@soumitpnaik) November 19, 2017
How Would You Feel
Listening to How would you feel @JioGarden. #EdSheeranOnJio #dividetour #EdSheeran @reliancejio #EdSheeranIndia pic.twitter.com/bJlCdB133x— Sushant Sawal (@Sushantsawal) November 19, 2017
Castle on the Hill
Listening to Castle on the hill @JioGarden. #EdSheeranOnJio #dividetour #EdSheeran @reliancejio pic.twitter.com/WxXNQ7W84Z— Zeeshan Jehangir (@Zeeshanjkhan) November 19, 2017
Apart from the aforementioned songs, Ed Sheeran also performed many of his hit numbers including Don't, Photograph, Happier, Bloodstream, Sing, Thinking Out Loud and You Need Me, I Don't Need You.
Ed Sheeran Mumbai India Concert Live Full Peformance Nov 2017: https://t.co/7VVpONtc3v via @YouTube— VINOD (@vinodd602) November 19, 2017