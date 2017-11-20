For all heartbroken 'Sheerios' out there, who could not attend the Ed Sheeran's Mumbai concert, we have rounded off the list of his hits he performed on Sunday (November 19) night.

The much-awaited concert took place at Jio Garden, BKC, Mumbai where the pop sensation left all the fans mesmerized by of his popular numbers.

The English singer-songwriter, who was preceded on stage by pop artist Lauv, donned a blue-coloured kurta and enthralled the entire audience with his mind-blowing performances.

This is not the first time the singer has performed in India. "It's such a pleasure to be back in India!" said the Perfect crooner during his performance at Jio Garden.

Here check out the videos of all the songs he performed in the Mumbai concert.

The A Team

Galway Girl

Nancy Mulligan

Shape of You

Perfect

How Would You Feel

Castle on the Hill

Apart from the aforementioned songs, Ed Sheeran also performed many of his hit numbers including Don't, Photograph, Happier, Bloodstream, Sing, Thinking Out Loud and You Need Me, I Don't Need You.