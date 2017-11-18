The wait was too long but the moment was worth it. About 17 years after Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World title, Manushi Chhillar created an almost déjà vu moment when she sat on the chair to be crowned the Miss World 2017.

Giving a heart-felt response to the final question, the diva won not only the judges hearts but also numerous hearts across the world. Soon after her victory was declared, millions took to twitter to congratulate the 21-year-old. Among the many was Miss World 2000 winner Priyanka Chopra.

Reaching out to the winner, she tweeted, "And we have a successor!Congratulations @ManushiChhillar on becoming #MissWorld2017.. cherish and learn, and most importantly enjoy it.Bravo"

Sushmita Sen took pride in the winner and said, "India wins Miss World 2017!!!! Congratulations @ManushiChhillar yipeeeee about time!!!! super proud!!!! #JaiHind" clearly extremely excited about the good news.

Sharing the same pride, Arjun Kapoor tweeted, "Congratulations @ManushiChhillar well done."

Dia Mirza said, "Congratulations @ManushiChhillar! May your beautiful smile and grace always win over the world and help make a positive change ❤️ #MissWorld2017 #India"

Here are a few other celeb reactions:

Congratulations @ManushiChhillar ... we knew you had all the qualities to conquer the world ever since we met u for the first time! You go girl! #missworld2017 #proudmentor @vineetjaintimes @TOIIndiaNews https://t.co/8hcSikcqS8 — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) November 18, 2017

Congratulations #ManushiChhillar for #MakingIndiaProud ??



Definitely a great victory that all us back home can proudly celebrate ??? @ManushiChhillar #MissWorld2017 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) November 18, 2017

Congratulations to #MissWorld2017 Manushi Chhillar & her parents. Young Indians like her taking the world stage make us all feel proud. — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) November 18, 2017

That's a huge win! Congratulations @ManushiChhillar for winning the #MissWorld2017 and making India proud. #Jaihind ??? — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) November 18, 2017