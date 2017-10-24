It is that time of the year when the world's most beautiful faces adorn the stage of Miss World to compete for the crown. The events leading up to the grand finale of Miss World 2017 has kick-started and the booking details, date, venue and other related updates are out.

Unlike last year, where the pageant took place in December, Miss World 2017 is taking place in November. Although the initial rounds have begun, Miss World 2017 will be crowned on November 18 in Sanya City Arena, China. The venue has been chosen for the eighth time in the last 15 years. Last year, the event took place in MGM National Harbor in Washington DC and Miss Puerto Rico was crowned Miss World.

The finale will be telecasted live from the arena for viewers' world over at 19-30 to 22-00 (local time). However, the beauty pageant also gives viewers a chance to attend the live event. Tickets to watch Miss World 2017 will be made available soon. Stay tuned to International Business Times India for Miss World ticket booking details.

The Miss World Final Show set is being designed by Beijing Rise, who has also behind the famous Beijing Olympic Games and Eurovision Song Contest. According to the Miss World official website, the set is designed to incorporate the whole of The Sanya City Arena.

This year, the competition will feature about 500 costumed performers and a "Parade of Spectacular Floats" at the Chimelong Ocean Kingdom on October 31. The parade will watch thousands at the venue welcoming the Miss World Nations.

As compared to the previous Miss World pageants, this year the organisers have introduced a new format. Titling it the Head to Head Challenge Rounds, the organisers will give participants more chances to enter the Top 40 round.

The Head-to-Head Challenge events began on October 21 and will go on until November 15. The events are taking place at different locations before the Top 40 round. About 20 Groups of six countries will go head to head for a place in the Top 40 Round. The winner of each Challenge Group will qualify for the Miss World Top 40 Round, who will compete for the crown on November 18.

MISS WORLD 2017 OFFICIAL PROMO

Apart from the competition, the Miss World Festival will see renowned artists performing on the stage. As of now, the organisers have announced that nine-year-old Celine Tam, who recently took the US by storm with her unbelievable journey on America's Got Talent, will be performing at the event. She will be seen performing How Far I'll Go, which garnered her worldwide acclaim.

She will be joined by Jeffrey Li to sing a special tribute to Humanitarian Award Winner Father Rocky Marciano.

Live streaming details: On the day of the event, viewers can watch the show live online through the Miss World website.