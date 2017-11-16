Mark your calendars to welcome the new Miss World this weekend. The annual beauty pageant is taking place on November 18 in China and you could help your favourite contestant get a step closer to the crown. How? By casting your vote!

Like every year, Miss World beauty pageant takes the help of the viewers to help them decide who gets to take a step closer to competing for the crown. Traditionally, the beauty pageant hosts the Miss World 2017 People's Choice Award wherein viewers can vote for their country or favourite contestant to increase their chances to win the title. The process is still there and you can vote for the contestants.

Also Read: Miss World 2017: When is it; where and how to stream online

However, Miss World 2017 has also introduced a new format to help contestants get more involved online and help viewers understand the women better.

Introducing Head-to-Head challenge, the beauty pageant has divided the participants into 20 groups wherein the Miss World contestants appear in 20 to 30-minute broadcasts to share their stories with the world.

Contestants are introduced, a series of questions take place, behind the scenes footage, and much more is shared on the Miss World Facebook, Twitter and contestant's social media pages for voters to know them better.

A total of 20 participants with the highest votes, likes and followers will be fast-tracked to the Top 40. What about the remaining? Well, five contestants will enter the Top 40 through the Fast Track Event and 15 contestants will be chosen by the judges.

How do you vote?

It's simple. All you need to do is:

Visit the Miss World Website - www.missworld.com – and select vote on the panel. You will be redirected to the contestants' page where you can click the image and vote.

OR

You can go and like their official Miss World contestant Facebook page

OR

You can follow and vote for them on the official contestant account on the MobStar App.

So what are you waiting for? Come on, get voting!