Miss Universe 2016 winner has been announced and she has been crowned by last year's title-holder Miss Philippines Pia Wurtzbach. Out of the 86 contestants who competed for the title on January 29, Miss France Iris Mittenaere was confirmed as the winner by host Steve Harvey.

The runners-up of this year's international beauty pageant competition, which was held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, the Philippines, are Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar and Miss Haiti Raquel Pelissier.

Here is a look at the top 5 Miss Universe title-holders:

Miss Angola Leila Lopes (2011): Born in 1986, the Angolan actress entered the glamour world through Miss Angola UK competition in 2010. After winning the title, she got an opportunity to represent the community in Miss Universe 2011. She is currently working with various social welfare organisations and non-governmental associations to spread awareness about HIV/AIDS.

Miss United States Olivia Culpo (2012): The daughter of Parish Café owner Peter and Susan Culpo, Olivia began her modelling career with a Boston-based agency called Maggie Inc in 2010. Before entering into the glamour world, she was part of various youth orchestras in Rhode Island, US. She won the Miss Universe title in 2012.

Miss Venezuela Gabriela Isler (2013): The native of Carabobo, Venezuela, was crowned as Miss Universe in 2013. She began her modelling career at a very young age to emotionally support her family after her aunt's demise. The 28-year-old is the founder and CEO of a non-governmental organisation called Universe of Blessings Fund, which works for empowerment of young girls and women.

Miss Colombia Paulina Vega (2014): Born in 1993 as the daughter of cardiologist Rodolfo Vega Llamas and Laura Dieppa, Paulina entered the world of entertainment as an actress and TV host. She is the title-holder of Miss Universe 2014. She works on raising awareness on HIV/AIDS and other humanitarian issues.

Miss Philippines Pia Wurtzbach (2015): The German-Filipino actress entered the glamour world to financially support her family after her parents' legal separation. She began her acting career when she was just four and some of her big screen projects include: Kung Ako Na Lang Sana and All About Love.