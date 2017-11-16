The countdown for Miss Universe has begun. With just ten days to go, the organisers have announced the contestants, judges, hosts and performance list recently.

While viewers will know which participating country will take home the crown, it has been revealed that Philippines representative is leading the Miss Universe Facebook polls.

Also Read: Miss Universe 2017: Ashley Graham to host; Philippines' Pia Wurtzbach among the judges

The Philippines' representative Rachel Peters is leading in the pageant's Facebook poll with over 209,000 votes as of posting, PhilStar reports.

According to the Facebook poll, the 26-year-old is followed by Miss Thailand Maria Poonlertlarp with over 155,000 likes; Brazil's Monalysa Alcântara with 28,000; Colombia representative Laura González follow with 37,000; Indonesia's Bunga Jelitha with 24,000; Berenice Quezada of Nicaragua with 18,000; and Germany contestant Sophia Koch with 14,000.

A total of 93 contestants reached Las Vegas on Wednesday and have begun documenting their journey via videos and are sharing it online.

Representing India at the Miss Universe 2017 platform is Shraddha Shashidhar. The 20-year-old model won the Miss Diva 2017 title following which she was chosen to represent the country at the universal platform.

Miss Universe 2017 takes places on November 26. The beauty pageant will be hosted in Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Las Vegas.

Steve Harvey and Ashley Graham will play a host of the evening while Fergie will be one of the performers of the night.

The annual event will see Miss Universe 2016 winner France's Iris Mittenaere crown her successor. The three-hour special programming event aired live on FOX in the United States, starting 7 PM ET.