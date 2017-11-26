Now that the Miss Universe 2017 preliminary rounds are over, it is main event time. Miss Universe 2017 grand finale begins in a few hours and the world waits to see who will take home the crown.

Will India repeat history and bring home the Miss Universe 2017 crown after Manushi Chhillar won the Miss World 2017 title or will Miss Philippines Rachel Peters sit on that chair wearing the crown? Will it be Miss USA or will Miss South Africa get the judges bowled over? Only time can tell who will win.

But instead of waiting to know who will win, watch every moment leading up to the crowning ceremony live online. The Miss Universe beauty pageant is using both – online and television medium – to help people catch all the action as it happens.

While the show will be broadcast on television in many countries, the beauty pageant has set up several online live streaming options for fans to check out.

The coronation ceremony will start 7 PM ET, i.e., 5:30 AM in India and 8 AM in the Philippines on November 27. The event will showcase all the participants and will eventually lead up to top 5 concluding with the winner being announced.

But before the event begins, a red carpet event will be held. The live streaming of the red carpet will also be made available online

Where to watch it on TV:

According to the official Miss Universe website, the show will be aired live on FOX channel.

Where to watch online:

The entire show will be available on the FOX LIVE to stream. DirecTV Now will also air the event. If you don't have access to the above-mentioned links, Miss Universe will also stream the event live on their Facebook page and YouTube channel; so check them out.

The event will be hosted by Steve Harvey and Ashley Graham.