In a matter of merely few hours, the world will welcome the Miss Universe 2017 winner.

The live event will start at 7 PM ET/5:30 PM IST in Planet Hollywood and will be telecast on Fox in the US. Numerous live streaming options are also available. But if you are unable to tune into the live telecast, fear not! International Business Times has you covered. We will be live updating the entire event. So stay tuned!

Also Read: Miss Universe 2017: Fans pick Philippines' Evening Gown, South Africa for Best in Swimwear; experts predict top 5

Taking places in Las Vegas this year, over 90 contestants from different countries across the globe are taking part in the competition.

Hosting the annual beauty pageant yet again is Steve Harvey and accompanying him is the beautiful plus size model Ashley Graham.

The judges for the evening include TV personality Ross Mathews, internet star Lele Pons, TV personality and makeup entrepreneur Jay Manuel, and UFC backstage correspondent Megan Olivi.

Philippines' Miss Universe 2015 winner Pia Wurtzbach, 1998 Miss Universe Wendy Fitzwilliam will also be part of the panel. Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaire of France will crown the winner.

Live Updates:

9:00 PM ET: The top 10 finalists walk the ramp in their evening gowns. Fergie takes the centre stage with her live performance.

8:55 PM ET: National Costume competition winner is Miss Japan Momoko Abe.

8:50 PM ET: The top 10 finalists are Venezuela, USA, Philippines, Canada, South Africa, Spain, Brazil, Colombia, Thailand and Jamaica.

Universe, this is your Top 10.



Who will take the crown? This is #MissUniverse on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/fOldknD3qT — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 27, 2017

8:30 PM ET: Top 16 contestants step out in their swimsuits oozing sexiness and confidence as the crowd cheers for them. Only 10 contestants will advance to the next round.

Who will advance to the Top 10?



Find out LIVE on @FoxTV. pic.twitter.com/dJSdaVWNu1 — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 27, 2017

Dive in to the swimsuit competition with #MissUniverse!



It's all happening live on @FoxTV. pic.twitter.com/Vw7doGd0Pd — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 27, 2017

8:25 PM ET: Help your favourite contestant win. Vote now! Here's how:

Help your favorite contestant advance to the Top 10!



There are two ways to vote:

1) https://t.co/XhJljTWBiU - 10x per round

2) On Twitter using #MissUniverse and #Country pic.twitter.com/VPupKHiDPu — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 27, 2017

8:20 PM ET: Ross Mathews, Lele Pons, Jay Manuel, Megan Olivi, Pia Wurtzbach and Wendy Fitzwilliam take their judges seats as the top 16 finalists gear to take on their first challenge of the night, the swisuit round. Swimsuits sponsored by Yamamay.

8:15 PM ET: Philippines, Venezuela, Jamaica and China in top 16. India fails to qualify.

Last but not least, welcome #MissUniverse China to the Top 16! pic.twitter.com/SKmcjwrCBZ — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 27, 2017

Among these queens, there’s only one Philippines. Make some noise for #MissUniverse Philippines! She’s made it to the Top 16. pic.twitter.com/Lk3DhVTp7d — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 27, 2017

8:05 PM ET: American contestants to advance into the top 16 are Colombia, USA, Brazil and Canada.

In the Top 16, eh? From Industrial Engineering to her Miss Universe journey, welcome #MissUniverse Canada! pic.twitter.com/hZ3QVzY84V — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 27, 2017

Top 16, #MissUniverse Brazil! This #MissUniverse contestant hopes to become an influencer for women's rights, race and gender equality. pic.twitter.com/64jYJKVFap — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 27, 2017

#MissUSA, welcome to the Top 16! This #MissUniverse contestant is a scientist at the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission. pic.twitter.com/2lNOnnzjYu — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 27, 2017

8:00 PM ET: Europe's Spain, Ireland, Croatia and Great Britain advance in the finals.

Beauty + brains = #MissUniverse Croatia. This physicist is in the Top 16! pic.twitter.com/crHMAeJs1D — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 27, 2017

She’s on FIRE-land! From the classroom to the global stage, welcome to the Top 16, #MissUniverse Ireland! pic.twitter.com/0sUYIKrwib — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 27, 2017

7:45 PM ET: Preliminaries are over and now, its time to meet the Top 16 contestants. From the Africa and Asia Pacific category, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Ghana and South Africa qualify. Philippines has to wait and see if she qualifies in the wild card category.

Put ‘em up for Top 16 contestant #MissUniverse South Africa! This #MissUniverse started a program that trains women in self-defense. pic.twitter.com/xdIObTUigW — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 27, 2017

Is this #MissUniverse contestant Ghana go all the way? This International model is strutting her way to the Top 16! pic.twitter.com/uFxr2O1Cth — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 27, 2017

Yes siree, Sri Lanka! From creating her own clothing brand to #MissUniverse, welcome #MissUniverse Sri Lanka to the Top 16! pic.twitter.com/JHkHYXXI8J — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 27, 2017

Can you say Sweet 16? #MissUniverse Thailand earned a degree in International Business Management and a Master's Degree in Marketing. pic.twitter.com/iNqPn5YtjW — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 27, 2017

7:30 PM ET: After the Americans and Europeans, Steve Harvey introduces Africa and Asia Pacific contestants.

7:20 PM ET: Steve Harvey introduces Miss Universe 2016 winner Iris Mittenaere and recount her year gone by.

7:15 PM ET: Beauty queens from Europe take the centre stage as Steve Harvey introduces them to the world.

7:10 PM ET: The beauty pageant has begun with American delegates being introduced.

7:00 PM ET: Steve Harvey, accompanied by the Miss Universe contestants, takes the centre stage to kick-off the Miss Universe 2017 event.

92 contestants. Only 1 will take the crown. Please welcome to the stage our host, @IamSteveHarvey! #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/wMpuJ8mkMD — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 27, 2017

6:55 PM ET: Twitter is going crazy as fans are betting Miss Philippines Rachel Peters will win the Miss Universe 2017 winner's title. Countless tweets show massive support to the contestant.

6:30 PM ET: The stage is set and the gorgeous Miss Universe 2017 contestants are adding last minute touches to their hair and make up as they prepare to walk the ramp shortly. Check out the backstage moments here: