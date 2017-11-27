Miss Philippines
Miss Philippines Rachel Peters is representing her country at the Miss Universe 2017 beauty pageantInstagram

In a matter of merely few hours, the world will welcome the Miss Universe 2017 winner.

The live event will start at 7 PM ET/5:30 PM IST in Planet Hollywood and will be telecast on Fox in the US. Numerous live streaming options are also available. But if you are unable to tune into the live telecast, fear not! International Business Times has you covered. We will be live updating the entire event. So stay tuned!

Also Read: Miss Universe 2017: Fans pick Philippines' Evening Gown, South Africa for Best in Swimwear; experts predict top 5 

Taking places in Las Vegas this year, over 90 contestants from different countries across the globe are taking part in the competition.

Hosting the annual beauty pageant yet again is Steve Harvey and accompanying him is the beautiful plus size model Ashley Graham.

The judges for the evening include TV personality Ross Mathews, internet star Lele Pons, TV personality and makeup entrepreneur Jay Manuel, and UFC backstage correspondent Megan Olivi.

Philippines' Miss Universe 2015 winner Pia Wurtzbach, 1998 Miss Universe Wendy Fitzwilliam will also be part of the panel. Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaire of France will crown the winner.

Live Updates: 

9:00 PM ET: The top 10 finalists walk the ramp in their evening gowns. Fergie takes the centre stage with her live performance. 

8:55 PM ET: National Costume competition winner is Miss Japan Momoko Abe.

8:50 PM ET: The top 10 finalists are Venezuela, USA, Philippines, Canada, South Africa, Spain, Brazil, Colombia, Thailand and Jamaica. 

8:30 PM ET: Top 16 contestants step out in their swimsuits oozing sexiness and confidence as the crowd cheers for them. Only 10 contestants will advance to the next round. 

8:25 PM ET: Help your favourite contestant win. Vote now! Here's how: 

8:20 PM ET: Ross Mathews, Lele Pons, Jay Manuel, Megan Olivi, Pia Wurtzbach and Wendy Fitzwilliam take their judges seats as the top 16 finalists gear to take on their first challenge of the night, the swisuit round. Swimsuits sponsored by Yamamay.

8:15 PM ET: Philippines, Venezuela, Jamaica and China in top 16. India fails to qualify.

8:05 PM ET: American contestants to advance into the top 16 are Colombia, USA, Brazil and Canada. 

8:00 PM ET: Europe's Spain, Ireland, Croatia and Great Britain advance in the finals.

7:45 PM ET: Preliminaries are over and now, its time to meet the Top 16 contestants. From the Africa and Asia Pacific category, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Ghana and South Africa qualify. Philippines has to wait and see if she qualifies in the wild card category.

7:30 PM ET: After the Americans and Europeans, Steve Harvey introduces Africa and Asia Pacific contestants. 

7:20 PM ET: Steve Harvey introduces Miss Universe 2016 winner Iris Mittenaere and recount her year gone by.

7:15 PM ET: Beauty queens from Europe take the centre stage as Steve Harvey introduces them to the world. 

7:10 PM ET: The beauty pageant has begun with American delegates being introduced. 

7:00 PM ET: Steve Harvey, accompanied by the Miss Universe contestants, takes the centre stage to kick-off the Miss Universe 2017 event. 

6:55 PM ET: Twitter is going crazy as fans are betting Miss Philippines Rachel Peters will win the Miss Universe 2017 winner's title. Countless tweets show massive support to the contestant.

6:30 PM ET: The stage is set and the gorgeous Miss Universe 2017 contestants are adding last minute touches to their hair and make up as they prepare to walk the ramp shortly. Check out the backstage moments here: 