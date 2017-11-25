Miss Philippines is one of the favourite contestants in the Miss Universe 2017 beauty pageant.

Fans, as well as former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach, are expecting Peters to win the coveted crown, but will she emerge as the winner this year?

While the answer will be revealed only on November 26 during the finale night, experts believe she has a good chance of winning the beauty pageant.

CNN Philippines Life asked experts about Peters' chances of winning, who her biggest competitors are and why they believe she can win Miss Universe 2017.

Experts Marki Tejano (Sash Factor), Noli Berioso (OPBM Worldwide), Alvin Sebetero (Analyzing Pageants), and Adam Genato (Sash Factor) from online communities that analyse pageants globally said she has her fans' support.

"The factors that may help her to win the crown? First is the fans ... The support of the fans boosts the candidates' energy to give their 100 percent ... Another factor is she's really well-trained. Her walk in the swimsuit [in the preliminaries] is sexy and yet not sexual. With her long gown, she was so elegant," Tejano told CNN.

"I want to say 100 percent but I think maybe 85 to 90 percent. The 10 percent would be ... it will still depend on her performance during the finals," Tejano added.

"One of her strengths [is that] she can deliver in swimsuit and evening gown ... She was able to carry it very well and with confidence, and that's actually the strength naman of the Philippines, the evening gown and swimsuit performance," Sebetero said.

When asked about her competitors, these experts said Miss Venezuela, Miss Thailand, Miss Indonesia and Miss South Africa might give her tough competition.

"For me, her biggest competitors in Miss Universe this year are Thailand, U.S.A, South Africa and Venezuela. These girls are also heavy favourites to win the title," Genato said.

The 66th Miss Universe beauty pageant will be held on November 26 at the AXIS at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.