The gambling capital of the world will watch the biggest beauty gamble of the year – Miss Universe 2017. The 66th Miss Universe pageant is slated to take place on November 26 in Las Vegas. Vegas will play the host to the yearly beauty pageant event for the sixth time.
The beauty pageant will take place live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The annual event will watch Miss Universe 2016 winner France's Iris Mittenaere crown her successor. The three-hour special programming event aired live on FOX in the United States, starting 7 PM ET.
Host:
Steve Harvey will return to the Miss Universe stage for the third time to host the international competition.
Judges:
This year, the judging panel for the Preliminary Competition include Morgan Deane, Isabelle Lindblom, Cecilio Asuncion, Bill Pereira, Megan Olivi, Wendy Fitzwilliam.
Contestants:
Miss Universe's Facebook page has now announced the contestants of the beauty pageant this year.
Blerta Leka - Albania
Lauriela Martins - ANGOLA
Stefanía Incandela - ARGENTINA
Alina Mansur - ARUBA
Olivia Rogers - AUSTRALIA
Celine Schrenk - AUSTRIA
Yasmine Cooke - BAHAMAS
Lesley Chapman-Andrews - BARBADOS
Liesbeth Claus - BELGIUM
Gleisy Noguer Hassen - BOLIVIA
Monalysa Alcântara - BRAZIL
Khephra Sylvester - BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS
Nikoleta Todorova - BULGARIA
Sotheary By - CAMBODIA
Lauren Howe - CANADA
Anika Conolly - CAYMAN ISLANDS
Natividad Leiva - CHILE
Roxette Qiu - CHINA
Laura González - COLOMBIA
Elena Correa - COSTA RICA
Shanaelle Petty - CROATIA
Nashaira Balentien - CURAÇAO
Michaela Habáňová - CZECH REPUBLIC
Carmen Muñoz - DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
Daniela Cepeda - ECUADOR
Farah Sedky - EGYPT
Alisson Abarca - EL SALVADOR
Akinahome Zergaw - ETHIOPIA
Michaela Söderholm - FINLAND
Alicia Aylies - FRANCE
Mariam Gogodze - GEORGIA
Sophia Koch - GERMANY
Ruth Quashie - GHANA
Anna Burdzy - GREAT BRITAIN
Myana Welch - GUAM
Isel Suñiga - GUATEMALA
Rafieya Husain - GUYANA
Cassandra Chery - HAITI
April Tobie - HONDURAS
Arna Ýr Jónsdóttir - ICELAND
Shraddha Shashidhar - INDIA
Bunga Jelitha - INDONESIA
Sarah Idan - IRAQ
Cailín Áine Ní Toibín - IRELAND
Adar Gandelsman - ISRAEL
Maria Polverino - ITALY
Davina Bennett - JAMAICA
Momoko Abe - JAPAN
Kamila Assilova - KAZAKHSTAN
Sewhee Cho - KOREA
Souphaphone Somvichith - LAOS
Jana Sader - LEBANON
Samantha James - MALAYSIA
Tiffany Pisani - MALTA
Angie Callychurn - MAURITIUS
Denisse Franco - MEXICO
Zun Thansin - MYANMAR
Suné January - NAMIBIA
Nagma Shrestha - NEPAL
Nicky Opheij - NETHERLANDS
Harlem-Cruz Atarangi Ihaia - NEW ZEALAND
Berenice Quezada - NICARAGUA
Stephanie Agbasi - NIGERIA
Kaja Kojan - NORWAY
Laura de Sanctis - PANAMA
Ariela Machado - PARAGUAY
Prissila Howard - PERU
Rachel Peters - PHILIPPINES
Katarzyna Włodarek - POLAND
Matilde Lima - PORTUGAL
Danna Hernández - PUERTO RICO
Ioana Mihalache - ROMANIA
Kseniya Alexandrova - RUSSIA
Louise Victor - SAINT LUCIA
Adama Kargbo - SIERRA LEONE
Manuela Bruntraeger - SINGAPORE
Vanessa Bottánová - SLOVAK REPUBLIC
Emina Ekić - SLOVENIA
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters - SOUTH AFRICA
Sofia del Prado - SPAIN
Christina Peiris - SRI LANKA
Frida Fornander - SWEDEN
Lilian Ericaah Maruale - TANZANIA
Maria Poonlertlarp - THAILAND
Yvonne Clarke - TRINIDAD & TOBAGO
Pinar Tartan - TURKEY
Esonica Veira - U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS
Yana Krasnikova - UKRAINE
Marisol Acosta - URUGUAY
Kára McCullough - USA
Keysi Sayago - VENEZUELA
Loan Nguyen - VIETNAM
Isabel Chikoti - ZAMBIA