The gambling capital of the world will watch the biggest beauty gamble of the year – Miss Universe 2017. The 66th Miss Universe pageant is slated to take place on November 26 in Las Vegas. Vegas will play the host to the yearly beauty pageant event for the sixth time.

The beauty pageant will take place live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The annual event will watch Miss Universe 2016 winner France's Iris Mittenaere crown her successor. The three-hour special programming event aired live on FOX in the United States, starting 7 PM ET.

Host:

Steve Harvey will return to the Miss Universe stage for the third time to host the international competition.

Judges:

This year, the judging panel for the Preliminary Competition include Morgan Deane, Isabelle Lindblom, Cecilio Asuncion, Bill Pereira, Megan Olivi, Wendy Fitzwilliam.

Contestants:

Miss Universe's Facebook page has now announced the contestants of the beauty pageant this year.

Blerta Leka - Albania

Lauriela Martins - ANGOLA

Stefanía Incandela - ARGENTINA

Alina Mansur - ARUBA

Olivia Rogers - AUSTRALIA

Celine Schrenk - AUSTRIA

Yasmine Cooke - BAHAMAS

Lesley Chapman-Andrews - BARBADOS

Liesbeth Claus - BELGIUM

Gleisy Noguer Hassen - BOLIVIA

Monalysa Alcântara - BRAZIL

Khephra Sylvester - BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

Nikoleta Todorova - BULGARIA

Sotheary By - CAMBODIA

Lauren Howe - CANADA

Anika Conolly - CAYMAN ISLANDS

Natividad Leiva - CHILE

Roxette Qiu - CHINA

Laura González - COLOMBIA

Elena Correa - COSTA RICA

Shanaelle Petty - CROATIA

Nashaira Balentien - CURAÇAO

Michaela Habáňová - CZECH REPUBLIC

Carmen Muñoz - DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Daniela Cepeda - ECUADOR

Farah Sedky - EGYPT

Alisson Abarca - EL SALVADOR

Akinahome Zergaw - ETHIOPIA

Michaela Söderholm - FINLAND

Alicia Aylies - FRANCE

Mariam Gogodze - GEORGIA

Sophia Koch - GERMANY

Ruth Quashie - GHANA

Anna Burdzy - GREAT BRITAIN

Myana Welch - GUAM

Isel Suñiga - GUATEMALA

Rafieya Husain - GUYANA

Cassandra Chery - HAITI

April Tobie - HONDURAS

Arna Ýr Jónsdóttir - ICELAND

Shraddha Shashidhar - INDIA

Bunga Jelitha - INDONESIA

Sarah Idan - IRAQ

Cailín Áine Ní Toibín - IRELAND

Adar Gandelsman - ISRAEL

Maria Polverino - ITALY

Davina Bennett - JAMAICA

Momoko Abe - JAPAN

Kamila Assilova - KAZAKHSTAN

Sewhee Cho - KOREA

Souphaphone Somvichith - LAOS

Jana Sader - LEBANON

Samantha James - MALAYSIA

Tiffany Pisani - MALTA

Angie Callychurn - MAURITIUS

Denisse Franco - MEXICO

Zun Thansin - MYANMAR

Suné January - NAMIBIA

Nagma Shrestha - NEPAL

Nicky Opheij - NETHERLANDS

Harlem-Cruz Atarangi Ihaia - NEW ZEALAND

Berenice Quezada - NICARAGUA

Stephanie Agbasi - NIGERIA

Kaja Kojan - NORWAY

Laura de Sanctis - PANAMA

Ariela Machado - PARAGUAY

Prissila Howard - PERU

Rachel Peters - PHILIPPINES

Katarzyna Włodarek - POLAND

Matilde Lima - PORTUGAL

Danna Hernández - PUERTO RICO

Ioana Mihalache - ROMANIA

Kseniya Alexandrova - RUSSIA

Louise Victor - SAINT LUCIA

Adama Kargbo - SIERRA LEONE

Manuela Bruntraeger - SINGAPORE

Vanessa Bottánová - SLOVAK REPUBLIC

Emina Ekić - SLOVENIA

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters - SOUTH AFRICA

Sofia del Prado - SPAIN

Christina Peiris - SRI LANKA

Frida Fornander - SWEDEN

Lilian Ericaah Maruale - TANZANIA

Maria Poonlertlarp - THAILAND

Yvonne Clarke - TRINIDAD & TOBAGO

Pinar Tartan - TURKEY

Esonica Veira - U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS

Yana Krasnikova - UKRAINE

Marisol Acosta - URUGUAY

Kára McCullough - USA

Keysi Sayago - VENEZUELA

Loan Nguyen - VIETNAM

Isabel Chikoti - ZAMBIA