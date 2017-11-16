The upcoming two weekends stand important for the glamour world. While this weekend viewers will embrace the Miss World 2017, the following weekend will watch the crowning of Miss Universe.

Taking place in Las Vegas, the beauty pageant recently announced the contestants list and confirmed that Steve Harvey will return to host the event. The Miss Universe's Facebook page has now confirmed that Harvey will be accompanied by the gorgeous Ashley Graham on stage that night.

Also Read: Miss Universe 2017: Contestants list, venue, date

This year's telecast judges have also been announced. The list of judges include: TV personality Ross Mathews, internet star Lele Pons, TV personality and makeup entrepreneur Jay Manuel, and UFC backstage correspondent Megan Olivi.

The panel also includes Miss Universe 2015 winner Pia Wurtzbach, 1998 Miss Universe Wendy Fitzwilliam. Once they choose the next queen, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaire of France will crown the winner. Contestants from 93 countries will compete at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

Performances:

Fox channel has confirmed that the star studded night will not be limited to the judges' panel. The stage will be lit with some amazing performances as well.

This year, artists like Fergie and Rachel Platten will take the centre stage to put up an electrifying performance. Platten is famously known for her "Fight Song."

Although there are not many details available on their performances, viewers could expect Fergie to perform on a few songs from her recent solo album, Double Duchess. EW notes that the album peaked at the 19th spot on the Billboard 200. As for Platten, the singer released her fourth album titled Waves late last month which features the song "Perfect for You."

Miss Universe is taking place in Vegas this year and Fox will air it live on Sunday, November 26, at 7 pm ET.