The 65th Miss Universe is Miss France Iris Mittenaere. Mittenaere became Miss Universe 2016 after beating 85 contestants.

Pia Wurtzbach, the winner of Miss Universe 2015, crowned Mittenaere in a glittering ceremony on Monday morning Philippines time and Sunday evening in the US. This is the second time a contestant from France has won the Miss Universe title in the history of the beauty pageant.

In 1953, Christiane Martel became the first contestant from France to win the crown. Interestingly, she was the second Miss Universe winner. And after 63 years, Mittenaere has taken home the crown.

The finale took place at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, the Philippines. Host Steve Harvey announced Mittenaere as the new Miss Universe. Mittenaere was in the top three along with Miss Haiti Raquel Pelissier and Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar. While Miss Colombia emerged as the second runner-up, Miss Haiti was named the first runner-up.

Check out the photos of Miss France Iris Mittenaere's crowning moments below: