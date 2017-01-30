Miss Universe 2016 host Steve Harvey has announced the top 13 contestants who reached the semi-final stage after beating other 73 contestants. The top 13 contestants in no particular order are Miss Kenya Mary EstherWere, Miss Indonesia Kezia Warouw, Miss USADeshaunaBarber, Miss Mexico Kristal Silva, Miss Peru Valeria Piazza, Miss PanamaKeityDrennan, Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar, Miss Philippines Maxine Medina, Miss Canada Siera Bearchell, Miss Brazil Raissa Santana, Miss France Iris Mittenaere, Miss Haiti Raquel Pelissier and Miss Thailand Chalita Suansane.

Miss Thailand received millions of votes thus making it to the top 13 semi-final rounds.

The top 12 contestants were decided based on the scores of preliminary competitions scores and judges' ratings. The preliminary competition scoreboard ranking is based on the contestants' performances in evening gown, national costume and swimwear rounds.

The 13th contestant was decided on the highest public voting. The contestant received 100 million votes in just five days. However, only five contestants will get closer to the crown.

India's contestant Roshmitha Harimurthy has failed to make it to the top 13 semi-finalists list.

The coronation night is being held live in the Philippines. The event started with the introduction of all the 86 contestants, followed by the contestants walking in national costume, swimsuit and evening gowns for the one last time.