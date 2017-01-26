The preliminary competition of the 65th Miss Universe beauty pageant will be broadcast live in a few hours from the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

For the preliminary competition, all the 86 contestants will compete in the swimsuit and evening gown rounds. The contestants will also be judged on the basis of the two competitions that will be held on Thursday evening at 6 am ET (7 pm PHT and 4.30 pm IST). The scores of the preliminary competition will play an important role in deciding the top 12 finalists of the beauty pageant.

The preliminary competition will be broadcast live on the official website of Miss Universe, official Facebook page and on the Miss Universe app. Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Derek Ramsay will host the preliminary competition.

The panel of preliminary competition judges includes former Miss Universe and former UNICEF ambassador Dayanara Torres, former model Cynthia Bailey, former journalist and publicist Rob Goldstone, Fred Nelson, who is the President/Executive Producer of the People's Choice Awards, Social entrepreneur and women's empowerment activist Francine LeFrak and Japanese actress and model Riyo Mori.

Earlier, the Miss Universe 2016 contestants flaunted their toned figure when they walked the runway wearing swimsuits. All the 86 contestants took part in a swimwear presentation that took place at JPark Island Resort and Waterpark in Cebu, Philippines, on January 17.

For the swimsuit fashion show round, the contestants were required to wear matching beige heeled sandals with their swimwear. Miss Venezuela, Miss Japan, Miss Spain, Miss Philippines, Miss Albania, Miss Dominican Republic, and others looked confident and stunning when they walked the ramp in swimsuits.

The winner of the Miss Universe 2016 beauty pageant will be announced on January 29 and will be hosted by Steve Harvey. Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach will crown one of the 86 contestants as the Miss Universe on the grand finale night.