In less than a week, a new Miss Universe will take over the crown from the current titleholder Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach from the Philippines and you can help your favourite contestant to win this year's crown.

The public voting for the next Miss Universe has begun. Fans can vote for their favourite contestants and help them get closer to the Miss Universe 2016 crown. You can vote for your favourite contestants 10 times on a day from one account. To vote, you need to download the official Miss Universe app or the Vodi app.

Fans can also use their social media pages or visit the official Miss Universe page to cast their vote. To vote on Twitter, use #MissUniverse and your favourite contestants' country with the hashtag. For rules and conditions, follow the official website.

This year, 86 gorgeous women are making a mark at the beauty pageant, but there are a few who managed to earn a place in hot picks with their popularity. According to Missosology, leading beauty pageant website, the current hot picks list includes contestants from the home country the Philippines, Thailand, Mexico, and Venezuela.

The top contestant in the hot picks list is Miss Nicaragua, Marina Jacoby, followed by Miss Thailand Chalita Suansane at the second spot, Miss Venezuela Mariam Habach is third in the race, Miss Philippines Maxine Medina takes the fourth spot and Miss Sierra Leone Hawa Kamara rounds up the top five positions.

Miss Brazil Raissa Santa, Miss Great Britain Jamie-lee Faulkner, Miss Belgium Stephanie Geldof, Miss Barbados Shannon Harris and Miss Mexico Kristal Silva round up the top 10 positions, respectively. India's contestant Roshmitha Harimurthy has failed to make it to the hot picks.

The winner of the Miss Universe 2016 will be announced on January 29 in the Philippines. Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen will judge the grand finale with other dignitaries. Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach will crown her successor in a star-studded grand finale ceremony that will take place on Sunday.