The winner of Miss Universe 2016 will be revealed live in just a few hours. After working hard in all the events and participating in the preliminary competition, the 86 contestants of the 65th Miss Universe beauty pageant are all set for the finale in the Philippines.

At the end of the finale, one among the beauty queens will be crowned the Miss Universe 2016 by her predecessor Pia Wurtzbach from the Philippines. Held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, Miss Universe 2016 is said to be one of the biggest beauty pageants.

The grand finale will begin with the red carpet followed by the main ceremony. The red-carpet event, which will be a one-hour show, will begin at 6 pm ET on January 29 (4.30 am IST and 7 am PHT on January 30). Bretman Rock will host the red-carpet event with special correspondent Venus Raj.

The main grand finale ceremony will begin live at 7 pm ET (5.30 am IST and 8 am PHT). Steve Harvey, who hosted the Miss Universe 2015, will return as the host for the 65th edition of the beauty pageant. Harvey will be joined by feature role model and body activist Ashley Graham as backstage host.

Judges and Performances

The 86 contestants will be judged by a panel judges, including former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, Dayanara Torres, Mickey Boardman, Francine LeFrak, Cynthia Bailey and Leila Lopes.

Boyz II Men, one of the iconic R&B groups in music history, will perform during the Miss Universe grand finale night. Tramar Dillard, known as Flo Rida, will be the second performer of the night.

Where to watch live online

The Miss Universe 2016 beauty pageant will be aired live on FOX network starting at 6 pm ET on January 29 (4.30 am IST and 7 am PHT on January 30). Apart from the FOX network, the event will be broadcast live on the official YouTube page of Miss Universe, Miss Universe app and official Facebook page of the beauty page.

In India, the event will start at 4.30 am on Monday and it will be aired live on Zee Café. Check out the list of other countries and network here to watch the finale live online.