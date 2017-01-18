Steve Harvey, the Miss Universe 2016 host, took to social media to apologise for "offending anyone" with jokes about Asian men. Earlier this month, Harvey joked about Asian men and said neither white nor black women will have any interest in them.

During The Steve Harvey Show this month, Harvey mocked a book How to Date a White Woman: A Practical Guide for Asian Men, which was released in 2002. Harvey mocked Asian men and said, "You like Asian men? ... 'I don't even like Chinese food. I don't eat what I can't pronounce." He further said that "neither white nor black women had any interest in Asian men."

Twitter users immediately slammed the show host for mocking Asian men. "#SteveHarvey what the fuck! There are billions of women who would kill to date Asian men. They are sexy as hell!" one user commented.

.@IamSteveHarvey needs to stop putting down others as a means for laughs. Asian men are dateable & sexy. Show some respect, #SteveHarvey," another said.

Following the roast on Twitter, the host offered his "humblest apology for offending anyone."

"I offer my humblest apology for offending anyone, particularly those in the Asian community, last week. It was not my intention and the humor was not meant with any malice or disrespect whatsoever," he posted on Twitter.

A year back, Harvey was in controversy for announcing the first runner-up Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez as the winner of Miss Universe 2015, instead of Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach. He apologised later for his mistake, but that didn't stop him from becoming the butt of the jokes on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Harvey has returned as Miss Universe 2016 host, after the big fiasco. He will host the Miss Universe 2016 finale on January 29 in the Philippines.