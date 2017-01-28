Beauty queens from India have come out in support of Miss Diva 2016 Roshmitha Harimurthy, who is representing India at the Miss Universe 2016 beauty contest.

Also Read: Miss Universe 2016 contestants look stunning in swimsuits, evening gowns and national costumes

Former Miss Universe Lara Dutta and Miss Diva 2015 Urvashi Rautela have tweeted in support of Harimurthy. Both the beauty queens have urged their fans to vote for Harimurthy and help her reach the final round of the 65th edition of Miss Universe.

"This is a girl I believe in, now it's time for you to make her win. Tweet Miss Universe India to vote! India, it's time to stand united and vote," Lara tweeted.

"All the best @roshmitaa. Please tweet #MissUniverse #India #Roshmitha4MissUniverse and make India reach top 12 at Miss Universe," Urvashi tweeted.

Fans can vote and help their favourite contestant win the crown. Public voting, which began last week, will help get contestants close to the Miss Universe crown. The contestant who receives the highest number of votes will get a direct entry in the final round.

You can vote for your favourite contestant in four ways – login to the official website of Miss Universe, download Miss Universe App, download the Vodi app, or tweet using #MissUniverse and your contestant's country with the hashtag.

The grand finale of the Miss Universe 2016 beauty pageant will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines. Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen will judge the event along with other dignitaries.

This year, 86 contestants have participated in the beauty pageant, but only one among them will be crowned on Sunday night. Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach will crown the winner on Sunday night in a star-studded ceremony.