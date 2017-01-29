Miss Universe 2016 is drawing close to an end, but before it ends, we bring you the last hot picks. After the preliminary competition, around 13 contestants have made it to the Miss Universe 2016's final hot picks list.

Missosology, a beauty pageant site, based on the fans vote has predicted which contestant has the highest chance of winning the show. According to Missosology, Miss Brazil Raissa Santana has topped the list of hot picks.

Miss Brazil has received the highest votes, followed by Miss Thailand Chalita Suansane at the second spot and Miss Nicaragua Marina Jacoby at the third spot. Miss Australia Caris Tiivel has received the fourth highest votes, Miss Philippines Maxine Medina is at fifth and Miss Ukraine Alena Spodynyuk has received the sixth highest votes.

The next six contestants in the hot picks include Miss France Iris Mittinaere, Miss Indonesia Kezia Warouw, Miss Netherlands Zoey Ivory, Miss Venezuela Mariam Habach, Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar, Miss Japan Sari Nakazawa and Miss USA Deshauna Barber.

The beauty pageant site has also listed Miss India Roshmitha Harimurthy in the list, but she has been ranked at no. 19.

But don't get disappointed if your favourite contestant is not named in the list. These hot picks are based on fans voting and it is not the official list. The official top 13 list will be announced only on January 30 morning.

The Miss Universe 2016 will be held live on January 30 in the Philippines. This year, 86 contestants are competing for the crown, but only one will be crowned the winner by her predecessor Pia Wurtzbach.

The grand finale of the beauty pageant will be held live at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, and will be hosted by Steve Harvey.