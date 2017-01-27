The preliminary contest of the Miss Universe 2016 beauty pageant got over on Thursday with contestants flaunting their toned body in swimsuits, evening gowns and posing in their national costumes.

The Miss Universe 2016 preliminary competition consisting of swimwear, evening gown and national costume rounds was held live on Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, and was hosted by Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Derek Ramsay. The contestants were judged based on each round by a panel of six judges.

All the 86 contestants looked stunning when they walked on the stage in swimsuits, evening gowns and national costumes, which represented their country. Thanks to their colourful national costumes, the preliminary competition event looked like a Rio Carnival event.

India's contestant Roshmita Harimurthy looked like a goddess when she walked on the wearing a red and a green lehenga with blouse. For the evening gown, she chose to wear Swapnil Shinde's designed red gown. "Thank you Swapnil Shinde for the beautiful gown, Aquamarine Jewellery for the earrings and Diosa for the ring. Special thanks to Rockystar and Surabhi Sharma," she posted on Facebook.

The Miss Universe 2016 will be held on Sunday, January 29, in the Philippines and one among the 86 contestants will be crowned the winner. The scores of preliminary contests will help the judges in deciding the top 12 contestants for the finale round.

Check out the photos of the Miss Universe 2016 swimsuit, evening gowns and national costume rounds.