The Miss Universe 2016 preliminary competition consisting of swimwear, evening gown and national costume rounds was held live on Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, and was hosted by Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Derek Ramsay. The contestants were judged based on each round by a panel of six judges.
All the 86 contestants looked stunning when they walked on the stage in swimsuits, evening gowns and national costumes, which represented their country. Thanks to their colourful national costumes, the preliminary competition event looked like a Rio Carnival event.
India's contestant Roshmita Harimurthy looked like a goddess when she walked on the wearing a red and a green lehenga with blouse. For the evening gown, she chose to wear Swapnil Shinde's designed red gown. "Thank you Swapnil Shinde for the beautiful gown, Aquamarine Jewellery for the earrings and Diosa for the ring. Special thanks to Rockystar and Surabhi Sharma," she posted on Facebook.
The Miss Universe 2016 will be held on Sunday, January 29, in the Philippines and one among the 86 contestants will be crowned the winner. The scores of preliminary contests will help the judges in deciding the top 12 contestants for the finale round.
Check out the photos of the Miss Universe 2016 swimsuit, evening gowns and national costume rounds.
Miss Universe candidate from Vietnam Le Hang competes during a national costume preliminary competition in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines January 26, 2017.Reuters
Miss Universe candidate from China Li Zhen Ying competes during a national costume preliminary competition in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines January 26, 2017.Reuters
(L to R) Miss Guyana, Miss France, Miss Portugal and Miss Venezuela compete during a national costume preliminary competition in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines January 26, 2017.Reuters
Miss Universe candidate from Myanmar Htet Htet Htun competes during a national costume preliminary competetition in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines January 26, 2017.Reuters
Miss Universe candidates parade in their swim suits during a preliminary competition in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines January 26, 2017.Reuters
Miss Universe candidates parade in their swim suits during a preliminary competition in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines January 26, 2017.Reuters
Miss Universe candidate from Puerto Rico Brenda Jimenez competes during a national costume preliminary competition in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines January 26, 2017.Reuters
Miss Universe candidates parade in their evening gowns during a preliminary competition in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines January 26, 2017.Reuters
Miss Universe candidate from Nicaragua Marina Jacoby competes during a national costume preliminary competition in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines January 26, 2017.Reuters
Miss Universe candidate from Sweden Ida Ovmar competes during a national costume preliminary competition in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines January 26, 2017.Reuters