Speculations were rife that Bruno Mars would perform at the star-studded grand finale of the 65th Miss Universe beauty pageant. However, the recent reports suggest that he will not be performing on the grand finale night.

Tourism Undersecretary Kat de Castro in a radio interview confirmed that the singer will not be performing, as he is busy with his world tour.

"He really wanted to come. It's just that his agent kept on reminding him that he has to have proper rehearsals for the world tour," de Castro said, according to Sun Star.

Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo earlier said that the grand finale of the Miss Universe 2016 would see several big Filipino celebrities performing. However, he did not confirm the name of any celebrity.

The Miss Universe 2016 grand finale will be aired live on January 29. As many as 86 contestants will compete to win the Miss Universe 2016 crown.

Check out the final contestant list:

Miss Albania Lindita Idrizi

Miss Angola Luísa Baptista

Miss Argentina Estefania Bernal

Miss Aruba Charlene Leslie

Miss Australia Caris Tiivel

Miss Austria Dajana Dzinic

Miss Bahamas Cherell Williamson

Miss Barbados Shannon Harris

Miss Belgium Stephanie Geldhof

Miss Belize Rebecca Rath

Miss Bolivia Antonella Moscatelli

Miss Brazil Raissa Santana

Miss British Virgin Islands Erika Creque

Miss Bulgaria Violina Ancheva

Miss Canada Siera Bearchell

Miss Cayman Islands Monyque Brooks

Miss Chile Catalina Paz Cáceres

Miss China Li ZhenYing

Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar

Miss Costa Rica Carolina Duran

Miss Croatia Barbara Filipovic

Miss Curaçao Chanelle de Lau

Miss Czech Republic Andrea Bezdekova

Miss Denmark Christina Mikkelsen

Miss Dominican Republic Rosalba "Sal García" Abreu

Miss Ecuador Connie Jiménez

Miss Finland Shirly Karvinen

Miss France Iris Mittenaere

Miss Georgia Nuka Karalashvili

Miss Germany Johanna Acs

Miss Great Britain Jaime-Lee Faulkner

Miss Guam Muneka Joy Cruz Taisipic

Miss Guatemala Virginia Argueta

Miss Guyana Soyini Fraser

Miss Haiti Raquel Pelissier

Miss Honduras Sirey Moran

Miss Hungary Veronika Bódizs

Miss Iceland Hildur Maria

Miss India Roshmitha Harimurthy

Miss Indonesia Kezia Warouw

Miss Israel Yam Kaspers Anshel

Miss Italy Sophia Sergio

Miss Jamaica Isabel Dalley

Miss Japan Sari Nakazawa

Miss Kazakhstan Darina Kulsitova

Miss Kenya Mary Esther Were

Miss Korea Jenny Kim

Miss Kosovo Camila Barraza

Miss Malaysia Kiran Jassal

Miss Malta Martha Fenech

Miss Mauritius Kushboo Ramnawaj

Miss Mexico Kristal Silva

Miss Myanmar Htet Htet Htun

Miss Namibia Lizelle Esterhuizen

Miss Netherlands Zoey Ivory

Miss New Zealand Tania Dawson

Miss Nicaragua Marina Jacoby

Miss Nigeria Unoaku Anyadike

Miss Norway Christina Waage

Miss Panama Keity Drennan

Miss Paraguay Andrea Melgarejo

Miss Peru Valeria Piazza

Miss Philippines Maxine Medina

Miss Poland Izabella Krzan

Miss Portugal Flávia Brito

Miss Puerto Rico Brenda Jimenez

Miss Romania Teodora Dan

Miss Russia Yuliana Korolkova

Miss Sierra Leone Hawa Kamara

Miss Singapore Cheryl Chou

Miss Slovak Republic Zuzana Kollarova

Miss Slovenia Lucija Potočnik

Miss South Africa Ntandoyenkosi Kunene

Miss Spain Noelia Freire

Miss Sri Lanka Jayathi De Silva

Miss Sweden Ida Ovmar

Miss Switzerland Dijana Cvijetic

Miss Tanzania Jihan Dimack

Miss Thailand Chalita Suansane

Miss Turkey Tansu Cakir

Miss U.S. Virgin Islands Carolyn Carter

Miss Ukraine Alena Spodynyuk

Miss Uruguay Magdalena Cohendent

Miss USA Deshauna Barber

Miss Venezuela Mariam Habach

Miss Vietnam Le Hang