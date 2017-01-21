The journey on the Miss Universe platform has come full circle for Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen. The Bollywood actress, who was crowned Miss Universe in 1994 in Manila, Philippines, will return to the country to judge the beauty pageant.

Sen will judge the 65th Miss Universe that will be held in the Philippines on January 29. She expressed her excitement on her Instagram page and confirmed the news in a post.

Sen was crowned as the winner of the Miss Universe 1994 in Manila on May 20, 1994, and that marked the first time India won the grand beauty pageant.

"Getting ready with a dancing heart!!!!! I am soooooooo excited, emotional and looking forward to returning home to the #Philippines after #23years it's where it all began #manila1994 #missuniverse1994 life comes a full circle, from winning Miss Universe, to having owned its Indian Franchise to now...returning back to #Manila this time as a #judge at the 65th Miss Universe pageant!!! to all my #filipino friends who have been graciously asking...I can now confirm...yesssssss!!!! I am coming!!! Mahal Kita Philippines see u sooooooon!!!!!"

The grand finale will be a star-studded affair with several Filipino celebrities attending it. Social media star Bretman Rock will host the red carpet event of the beauty pageant at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday night. "Hey guys! I'm so excited to officially announce that I'm hosting the #MissUniverse red carpet! Tune in live to the Miss [Universe] app on January 29 at 6/5c," he confirmed on Instagram.

Miss Universe 2016 will take place on January 29 with 86 contestants competing with each other to win the coveted crown. Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach will crown the winner of this year's beauty pageant on January 29 night.