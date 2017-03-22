If you are the kind of person, which is best described by Boyzone's 1996' album song "It's only words, and words are all I have" and not impressed by WhatsApp's Snapchat-style photo sharing status, here's something that will make your day.

WhatsApp has realized its misstep to replace text status with its new ephemeral photo-based status and decided to backtrack on the move. You must have guessed it by now. WhatsApp text-only status is back so you don't have to keep updating your profile with photos that disappear after 24 hours.

If you are busy, available, at the gym, movies or even at the school, say so with the predefined text statuses on WhatsApp. In case you want to send out your deep thoughts to that special one or just everyone, you can do so by typing your own brief status on the app.

It's simple how you can get started with your good-old text statuses on WhatsApp. First you need to update your app. To do so, go to Play Store, search WhatsApp Messenger and tap Update. Once the update is installed, tap Open. You won't see the change in the main screen of the app, but you will have to go to tap the three vertical dots at the top right corner, select Settings, tap on your profile photo and the status will appear right above your phone number.

What's interesting is that WhatsApp is picking up from where it left. So if you had a personalised status before the feature suddenly disappeared, you'll still see it along with the other default statuses. You can choose to change it or keep it if you still feeling good about it (we won't judge even though it's been over a month since you had it). But if you want to see the last statuses your contacts had, you can scroll through the list and enjoy (you're welcome!).

Well, we decided to go through some of the statuses and surprisingly more than 90 percent of the users hadn't updated the app or had the status hidden from other contacts. Below are some of those retained statuses users had before the feature disappeared (Sorry folks).

"Dnt Play With The Player" (duly noted.)

"Cogito ergo sum" (deep thoughts never get old.)

"B cool always..." (trying very hard to in this summer.)

"Greatness Awaits" (Are you sure it hasn't arrived yet?)

"Crossroads" (I'm sure there's some meaning to that.)

"Miss you" (Now that's commitment.)

"I LIKE IT" (Do you remember what it is?)

"D cheapest costume to improve ua looks is to wear a smile" (Yawn!!!)

"I just want to be made happy when I eat food!" (Feel ya bro!).

"Patiently Perform, Wisely Resolve" (Can't think of a better advice.)

"the Penchapechi" (I'm pretty sure this status is not meant for your current profile photo.)

"Always unlucky" (Try now may be?)

"In peace" (I'm sure!)

WhatsApp had high hopes with its new Snapchat-esque Status last month, so it decided to keep it. And quite frankly, we don't mind it as long as the option to choose between text and photo status is given to us – the users.

In case you haven't got the text status back while your friends have, it is only possible that you are using an iPhone. Apple device owners will have to wait longer to get the older status back. But hey, you can still write your thoughts on MS Paint or even a paper and share it as a photo on WhatsApp's cool-new Status (I'm guessing you'd rather wait).

Following the update, you will find a new option under the Privacy settings, where you can choose who can see your status by selecting the preferred option for "About".

And if the song we mentioned at the beginning of this article is stuck in your head, listen to it right here: