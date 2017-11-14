In a few hours, the 57th Miss International will be announced in Tokyo, Japan. The grand finale of Miss International 2017 will take place in Tokyo Dome City Hall on November 14.

On Tuesday, after the results are announced, Miss Philippines Kylie Verzosa will crown the Miss International 2017 winner. The grand finale will start at 3 PM Japan time and will be aired live on the official YouTube channel of the beauty pageant. The link is given below.

The event will be aired in India at 11.30 am on Thursday, in New York, it will be aired at 2.00 am, in London, it will be aired on 7.00 am BST and in Singapore, it will be aired at 14.00.

Ankita Kumari of India has been appointed to represent the country at the Miss International 2017 pageant. She succeeds Rewati Chetri.

