Manushi Chhillar from Haryana was crowned Femina Miss India World 2017 in the 54th Femina Miss India World event held on Sunday, June 25, in Mumbai. Manushi was one among 30 contestants who competed against each other in the prestigious beauty pageant. She will represent India at the Miss World competition.

Femina Miss India World 2017: Medical student Manushi Chhillar walks away with crown; check out her rare and unseen photos

The event was hosted by Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh and judged by some of the leading faces of fashion and Bollywood fraternity. The grand finale will be telecast on July 9 from 1pm on Colors TV channel.

With Manushi becoming the new face of India, people are keen to know more about the leggy lass.

Who is Manushi Chhillar?

Manushi is a medical student at Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women in Sonepat, Haryana. The gorgeous lady had studied at St. Thomas School and Miranda House in Delhi.

7 facts about Miss India World 2017: