The much awaited grand finale of Miss India 2017 is set to be held on June 25 at Yashraj Studio in Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebs like Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor will be in attendance at the red carpet event.

It is a proud moment for the country tomorrow as this year's Miss India will be crowned. She will then get the chance to compete for Miss Universe title and represent India at the international level. Hopefully, we get lucky this year.

The red carpet event, which will be held at 6pm on Sunday, will be attended by many B-Town celebrities. Karan, Alia, Arjun Rampal, Ranbir, Ritesh Deshmukh, Ileana D'cruz, Manish Malhotra, Miss World-Stephanie Del Valle, Abhishek Kapoor and Vidyut Jamwal are among the attendees.

The Miss India 2017 contest started in the year 1947 and the first Miss India Universe was crowned in the year 1952. The 2016's Miss India was Priyadarshini Chatterjee. Miss India 2017 is going to be the 54th edition of this event.

Meanwhile, the sub contestant winners' list of Miss India 2017 has been revealed. Please take a look:

Miss National Costume: Licha Thosum fbb Miss Fashion Icon: Aditi Hundia Kara Miss Vivacious: Audrey D'Silva Rajnigandha Pearls Miss Goodness Ambassador: Priyanka Kumari Jio Miss Popular: Rody H Vanlalhriatpuii Bata Miss Rampwalk: Priyanka Kumari Triumph Miss Body Beautiful: Vamika Nidhi Dr Tvacha Miss Refreshing Beauty: Anukriti Gusain Stars Cosmetics Best Makeover: Sana Dua Olivia Bleach Miss Glowing Skin: Triveni Barman Reliance Digital Miss Tech Diva: Shefali Sood Kodak Lens Miss Spectacular Eyes: Aishwarya Devan Prayag Miss Lifestyle: Aishwarya Devan Chisel Miss Active: Vinali Bhatnagar Cox & Kings Miss Getaway Goddess: Aditi Hundia Sahara Star Miss Congeniality: Rinky Chakma Miss Beautiful Smile: Aishwarya Devan Miss Photogenic: Manushi Chhillar Miss Rising Star: Aishwarya Devan INIFD Miss Talented: Simran Choudhary and Rody H Vanlalhriatpuii

The highest number of titles went to Aishwarya Devan (3 titles) and Priyanka Kumari (2 titles). Who do you think among these many contestants will bag the title of Miss India 2017? Share your views in the comment box below.