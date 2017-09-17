The Miss India Universe 2017 or Miss Diva 2017, the fifth edition of the pageant, is looking for young talents to join the tribe of glitterati in the fashion and glamour industry. Miss Diva is a part of Miss India beauty pageant and winner of Miss Diva Universe will be representing India at the Miss Universe 2017.

Last year, Roshmitha Harimurthy was crowned Miss India Universe and at the conclusion of this year's pageant, she will be passing on her crown to her successor. Srinidhi Shetty, the last year's Miss Diva runner up, will be India's representative at the Miss Supranational 2017 pageant.

The finale of the prestigious beauty contest is slated for September 18. And, as usual, it will see a start-studded ceremony, with celebrities from the film and fashion industries flocking the venue. Bhoomi stars Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Haydari will be present as celebrity guests at the grand finale.

Miss Diva beauty pageant contest will be held like a TV series and in each episode, one of the contestants will be bidding adieu to the show. The contestants will be given tasks by the celebrity judges and they will be judged on the same. After monitorig the contestants performing the task given, the winner of Miss Diva 2017 would be announced at the finale.

Take a look at the top 15 finalists who are vying for Miss Universe India title: