Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's little bundle of joy, Misha was born on August 26 in 2016. Though people were really wishing to have a glimpse of her, she was kept away from the paparazzi for over six months. Later, in February, the actor himself introduced little Misha by posting her picture on social media. Currently, Misha is enjoying a vacation with her parents in London.

As Misha turns one today, let's take a look at some of her adorable moments:

Hello world. ? A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Feb 8, 2017 at 12:37am PST

Mi-shoe ❤️ A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Dec 30, 2016 at 11:20pm PST

RepostBy @mira.kapoor: "Moo Moo here and a Moo Moo there" A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Mar 3, 2017 at 8:11am PST

Pool time with missy. #besttimes A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Apr 25, 2017 at 10:14pm PDT

#playtime with lil missy A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Aug 13, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Aug 20, 2017 at 12:53am PDT

Just about one. ?? A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Aug 25, 2017 at 3:00am PDT

And she learns how to clap. ??? A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jun 2, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

#worlddanceday #havefeetwilldance #mj dance is in your blood. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Apr 29, 2017 at 1:50am PDT