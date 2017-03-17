Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput recently faced heavy criticism for her views on feminism and homemakers and for putting down women who chose careers over their children.

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput compares babies to puppies [Watch VIDEO]

While many believed that Mira's statement sent out a wrong message about working mothers, there were a few who thought the star wife took a sly dig at Shahid's ex-girlfriend, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has set an example by giving equal importance to her three-month old baby boy Taimur Ali Khan and her acting career.

On Thursday, Shahid came out in support of his wife saying that she spoke on a personal note. He also hinted that her statement wasn't a "direct comment on anybody or any category of women."

"I think she was speaking from a very positive space. I do understand that people have a strong point of view and people get hurt about things, but I think we are in a time where everybody is getting hurt about everything," he told PTI.

For those uninitiated, Mira had spoken at length about women empowerment and embracing motherhood at an event held on the occasion of International Women's Day. She spoke about her life as a homemaker and as a mother, and the perception about raising her daughter Misha.

The star wife's choice of words and her views didn't go down well with many when she mentioned that she wanted to stay at home for her daughter Misha. The child was not a puppy, she said, that she could just spend one hour in a day with her and rush to work.

On the other hand, Kareena was spotted enjoying an evening with her little prince recently. The actress stepped out with Taimur for the very first time since his birth in December. Several pictures of the mother-son duo have surfaced online and going by the photos, it seems Taimur's day out was indeed fun.