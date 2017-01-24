Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton collapses mid-speech

Mark Dayton, 69, the Governor of Minnesota, has collapsed while giving his State of the State address. Dayton fainted at the Minnesota State Capitol building in St Paul on 23 January. His chief of staff Jamie Tincher later confirmed that the governor quickly recovered and walked out of the building after a medical examination.
