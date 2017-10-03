BMW's sub-brand MINI has launched JCW (John Cooper Works) Pro edition in India for Rs 43.90 lakh. The special edition has been inspired by the racing DNA of JCW, in-house tuning department for MINI cars, and it is limited to just 20 units. Bookings for the JCW Pro are open via e-commerce portal, Amazon.

The MINI JCW Pro Edition is based on the three-door MINI and it features the John Cooper Works Pro tuning kit and JCW accessories. The kit includes a dual tone red coloured roof and red ORVM covers, a matte black bonnet with red pinstripe, LED headlamps surrounded by black trim, 17-inch gloss black alloy wheels wrapped in with 205mm tyres, dual pipe exhausts finished in carbon- fibre and a controllable exhaust valve system. The special edition model is sold only in two colour options -- Midnight Black and British Racing Green.

The interior has been spruced up with JCW sport seats with integrated headrests finished in Alcantara leather. The seats also get contrasting red colour bits. The leather treatment further added in JCW steering eel with paddle shifters while JCW logo has been integrated on the door sill.

The JCW Pro edition comes loaded with features such as the heads-up display that incorporates navigation, media and smartphone connectivity via a 360W Harman Kardon audio system. The sound system features 12 speakers and an eight-channel digital amplifier.

The three-door MINI is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder mill that develops 190bhp of power and 280Nm of torque. With the JCW tuning kit added, the total output has been increased to 208bhp and 300Nm in the JCW Edition. The engine is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

"The MINI JCW Pro Edition is inspired by the racing DNA of John Cooper Works that combines distinctive style with legendary driving dynamics and the classic MINI go-kart feeling. Available only on Amazon India, the limited MINI JCW Pro Edition with its irresistible character and high-performance capabilities, not only compliments the MINI 3-door Cooper S but also balances the practicality of a car for everyday use," said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.