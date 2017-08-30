German carmaker BMW's sub-brand MINI has already confirmed the launch of an electric small car by 2019. The British subsidiary has now taken the next step by introducing MINI Electric Concept, which will act as a frontrunner to its upcoming EV.

The MINI Electric Concept will be unveiled at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show starting on September 12. MINI is not actually stepping into the EV territory for the first time. It had unveiled MINI E in 2008 as a first all-electric car from the BMW Group. Over 600 MINI E cars entered service worldwide for the purpose of the field studies. Knowledge acquired by the program eventually helped BMW in bringing the i3 hatchback.

Hence, MINI Electric concept is the second innings and the pictures released shows it oozes quintessential MINI characters; compactness, agility and sportiness. A hexagonal radiator grille and circular headlights make the MINI Electric Concept's front look cute. Contrasting silver and yellow colour theme of the car is reminiscent of the earlier MINI E.

Since it will be electrically driven which requires very little cooling air, the radiator grille is closed for better aerodynamics. The grille is flanked by daytime running lights in the all-LED headlight assemblies. Since there are no exhausts, the Mini Electric Concept also gets a tweaked rear clip with a rear diffuser. Framed within the classic MINI outline, the tail lamps form one half of the Union Jack as an LED dot matrix.

On the sides, dark-coloured 19-inch wheels add another visual highlight. The distinctive looks of the wheels have been achieved by incorporating 3D-printed aerodynamic inlays according to MINI. However, it is expected to get toned down in the production version.

Mini has reserved interior and powertrain details of the concept for the show. Multiple reports claim it will be powered by a lithium-ion battery. The electric drivetrain for the upcoming model will be built at the group's e-mobility centre at Plants Dingolfing and Landshut in Bavaria before being integrated into the car at Plant Oxford, which is the main production location for the Mini 3 door model.