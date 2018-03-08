The 2017/18 season of the I-League saw a dramatic end as Minerva Punjab won the league for the first time in their club's history following their 1-0 win over Chruchill Brothers on March 8.
Four teams were in contention to win the league on the final day of the season. Out of the 10 teams involved in this campaign, four have already finished their quota of 18 matches and none of these teams were involved in the last day mayhem.
Minerva Punjab, Neroca FC, Mohun Bagan or East Bengal were in action on March 8 and all these four clubs mathematically had a chance to lift the title on Thursday. The Punjab based outfit were the firm favourites as they were leading the table with 32 points, one ahead of Neroca FC.
Kolkata clubs Mohun Bagan and East Bengal were sitting in third and fourth spot respectively with 30 points after 17 games. Minerva Punjab were facing Churchill Brothers, while the Mariners traveled to the Southern part of India to face Gokulam Kerala FC. Neroca FC and the Red & Goal Brigade were facing each other.
|Teams
|Mat
|Win
|Draw
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|Minerva Punjab FC
|18
|11
|2
|5
|24
|16
|8
|35
|Neroca FC
|18
|9
|5
|4
|20
|13
|7
|32
|Mohun Bagan
|18
|8
|7
|3
|27
|13
|14
|31
|East Bengal
|18
|8
|7
|3
|33
|20
|13
|31
|Aizwal FC
|18
|6
|6
|6
|21
|18
|3
|24
|Shillong Lajong FC
|18
|6
|4
|8
|17
|25
|-8
|22
|Gokulam Kerala FC
|18
|6
|3
|9
|17
|23
|-6
|21
|Chennai City FC
|18
|4
|7
|7
|15
|24
|-9
|19
|Churchill Brothers FC Goa
|18
|5
|2
|10
|17
|27
|-10
|17
|Indian Arrows
|18
|4
|3
|11
|13
|24
|-11
|15
Despite the results, only one team came out on top and that is Minerva Punjab. Here is how Twitter reacted following Khogen Singh's men became the champions.
GAME OVER!!!! @ILeagueOfficial get their newest champion here at Tau Devi Lal Stadium.. It's @Minerva_AFC MPFC 1-0 CB #MPFCvCB #HeroILeague— Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) March 8, 2018
90'+2' MINERVA, MINERVA is resonating at the stadium. 3 minutes for @Minerva_AFC to write a newer chapter in #IndianFootball MPFC 1-0 CB #MPFCvCB #HeroILeague— Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) March 8, 2018
DRAMA! East Bengal's penalty appeal for handball inside the Neroca box is turned down in the 89th minute. Six minutes added on. 1-1 here. #ILeague— Tanuj Lakhina (@tanujlakhina) March 8, 2018
This has been one heck of an I league season. Never been this close. Any one of the top 4 can win the league with a win. Nail biting to say the least. #ILeague #HeroILeague— Sivan Chakravarthy (@sivansundar) March 8, 2018
East Bengal score! Dent Neroca's chances of going all the way. They give bagan some hope though. All Punjab have to do it hold their nerve. #ILeague— Wayne Ferreira (@atwayne10) March 8, 2018
@ILeagueOfficial is missing #BFC at the same time players too missing #ILeague— Manju D.V. (@manju_dv) March 8, 2018
Bektur Uulu has as many 'U's in his name as my entire family combined. My mum is Usha, dad Unnikrishnan and brother, Umesh. #ileague— Ullas (@ullasmarar) March 8, 2018
With both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan games 1-1, Minerva are on their way to win maiden #ILeague title.— Ujwal Kr Singh (@UjwalKS) March 8, 2018
What a mad, mad first half across three games in the #ileague.— Ullas (@ullasmarar) March 8, 2018
If you are a football fan who doesn't follow #indianfootball, you really have my sympathies.
Glorious day for Indian Football. #iLeague— CleverBucy (@PeaceOutPersona) March 8, 2018