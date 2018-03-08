The 2017/18 season of the I-League saw a dramatic end as Minerva Punjab won the league for the first time in their club's history following their 1-0 win over Chruchill Brothers on March 8.

Four teams were in contention to win the league on the final day of the season. Out of the 10 teams involved in this campaign, four have already finished their quota of 18 matches and none of these teams were involved in the last day mayhem.

Minerva Punjab, Neroca FC, Mohun Bagan or East Bengal were in action on March 8 and all these four clubs mathematically had a chance to lift the title on Thursday. The Punjab based outfit were the firm favourites as they were leading the table with 32 points, one ahead of Neroca FC.

Kolkata clubs Mohun Bagan and East Bengal were sitting in third and fourth spot respectively with 30 points after 17 games. Minerva Punjab were facing Churchill Brothers, while the Mariners traveled to the Southern part of India to face Gokulam Kerala FC. Neroca FC and the Red & Goal Brigade were facing each other.

Teams Mat Win Draw Lost GF GA GD Points Minerva Punjab FC 18 11 2 5 24 16 8 35 Neroca FC 18 9 5 4 20 13 7 32 Mohun Bagan 18 8 7 3 27 13 14 31 East Bengal 18 8 7 3 33 20 13 31 Aizwal FC 18 6 6 6 21 18 3 24 Shillong Lajong FC 18 6 4 8 17 25 -8 22 Gokulam Kerala FC 18 6 3 9 17 23 -6 21 Chennai City FC 18 4 7 7 15 24 -9 19 Churchill Brothers FC Goa 18 5 2 10 17 27 -10 17 Indian Arrows 18 4 3 11 13 24 -11 15

Despite the results, only one team came out on top and that is Minerva Punjab. Here is how Twitter reacted following Khogen Singh's men became the champions.