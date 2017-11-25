A brand new season of the I-League finally gets under way on Saturday November 25. In Bengaluru FC's absence, former I-League champions Mohun Bagan become the favourites for the title.

The Indian football heavyweights take on Minerva Punjab FC in Ludhiana in the 2017-18 season opener.

Never before has the I-League taken place at the same time the Indian Super League is under way. Needless to say, the leagues operating parallely meant I-League clubs losing a major chunk of star players to the more-lucrative league, that unlike the I-League, also sees a Bollywood-affair opening ceremony.

Sony Norde is the captain of Mohun Bagan this season and the Mariners should be lauded for their efforts to keep the Haitian at bay from the lure of ISL. Yet another Mohun Bagan veteran Yusa Katsumi, too, is not a part of the Indian Super League this year.

However, Katsumi has made a switch from Mohun Bagan to arch-rivals East Bengal this summer.

Mohun Bagan undoubtedly enters as the favourite even in this away game, but Minerva Punjab FC will definitely not be backing down from a fight.

Minerva Punjab have a relatively younger side, so expect the Indian colts to give their best to get at least a point from the match.

MINERVA PUNJAB vs MOHUN BAGAN

Date: November 25

Time: 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Guru Nanak Stadium Ludhiana

TV guide

India - Star Sports 2/HD

Live streaming

India - Hotstar