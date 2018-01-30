Minerva Punjab FC are creating some impact this I-League season. Almost like Aizawl FC last season. It remains to be seen now if the football club from Punjab does get to win the I-League trophy in the end.

On Tuesday January 30, Minerva Punjab held Indian football giants East Bengal to a 2-2- draw at the Barasat Stadium. The match was almost going to be a win for the away side but East Bengal came from two goals down to hold the league leaders.

Sukhdev Singh (20th minute) and Chencho Gyeltshen (33rd) put Minerva in a commanding position in the first half.

But, Joby Justin (59th) and Brandon Vanlalremdika (89th) pulled two back in the second half to share the spoils and keep the Kolkata heavyweights in the title race.

Updated I-League points table after the match: