The upcoming season of The Mindy Project has an episode where Mindy Kaling's character is mom-shamed, and according to the show's creators, viewers are in for a treat as it will feature Modern Family star Julie Bowen.

When The Mindy Project started back in 2012, Mindy Lahiri was obsessed with her version of perfect life that involved a dashing husband. But over the years, Mindy has realised that marriage is not the answer to everything.

When the series began "marriage was a big [goal] for Mindy and now finally has it and what's fun about this season is showing the reality of marriage and what lived up to expectations and what didn't — and then frankly getting disillusioned with it over the course of the season," the actress told reporters at the Television Critics Association panel in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

"I think she's going to learn a little bit more about how to be a good, involved parent. We have a really funny episode where [Modern Family's] Julie Bowen plays a rival mother who thinks that Mindy's not doing that great of a job," added executive producer Matt Warburton.

In real life, Kaling is expecting her first child. Although the actress has confirmed her pregnancy, she is yet to reveal who the father of the child is.

"Mindy is really motherly to the people she loves and cares about. She takes care of them," an industry insider told People. "Being a mom is something she's always talked about, but never spoke of a set plan or anything in terms of a timeline of when she wanted it to happen."