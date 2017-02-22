Milo Yiannopoulos quits Breitbart after paedophilia controversy

  February 22, 2017
Ring-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos has resigned from Breitbart, after being accused of defending paedophilia in a 2016 podcast.
