The controversial political commentator finally visited the Berkley campus, after mass protests caused his speech at the university to be cancelled in February. Yiannopoulos could be seen sporting an American flag hoodie and praying amidst the protesters with supporters, during the visit on 24 September.
Milo Yiannopoulos prays amid protests during heated UC Berkley visit
- September 25, 2017 15:19 IST
