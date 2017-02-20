Milo Yiannopoulos accused of supporting paedophilia after questioning consent laws

Senior Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos has denied he supports paedophilia, after questioning the age of consent during an internet live stream. Yiannopoulos was discussing the age of consent and his own relationships, with the Drunk Peasants podcast on 4 January. During the conversation he claimed that while he thinks the age of consent “is probably about right”, he also called the law “arbitrary and oppressive”. Yiannopoulos took to Facebook on 20 February to deny he supports paedophilia, blaming “sloppy phrasing” and “selective editing” for the controversy.