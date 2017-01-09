Millions of Catholics expected for Black Nazarene procession in Philippines

Hundreds of thousands of barefoot devotees joined a procession in Manila on 9 January, to honour a centuries-old black statue of Jesus Christ. The Black Nazarene, a 17th century icon carved in Mexico, is believed to have healing powers and can grant miracles. The procession has been celebrated for more than 200 years in the Philippiness capital, where around 80 per cent of the population is Roman Catholic.
