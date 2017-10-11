Both eggs and milk make for a healthy breakfast. However, is it okay to drink some warm milk right after eating an egg? For ages, this combination is considered to be dangerous and even believed to wreak havoc on your health. But, is it really the worst food combination?

Nutritionist Consultant Dr Rupali Dutta told NDTV that cooked eggs and milk can actually go well together and can be consumed anytime. However, it is not recommended to have uncooked or raw eggs as it increases the risk of food poisoning as well as serious illness.

According to nutritionist Mehar Rajput: "Consuming raw eggs or uncooked eggs can sometimes lead to bacterial infection, food poisoning and biotin deficiency (as the protein in egg binds with biotin and prevents its absorption). Raw eggs are safe to have with milk as long as it is pasteurised."

It is to be noted that bodybuilders consume four to five raw eggs in milk to build muscles and increase their body's protein level but nutritionists say that diet can be harmful as eggs are high in cholesterol and can cause heart problems.

"Eggs are a great source of protein, amino acids and healthy fats and milk consists of protein and calcium. Eating cooked eggs with milk is a great way to balance out the protein intake," Mehar Rajput mentioned.

Cooked egg and milk can give you a good dose of protein and can keep you energised. Moreover, cooked eggs have a lesser chance of resulting in food poisoning.

However, if one feels eggs and milk combination is hampering his or her health and causing gastronomical problems, it should be discontinued immediately.