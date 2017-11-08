Milind is holidaying with his lady-love Ankita in the beautiful locations of Khumbu. He shared another selfie on Instagram in which Milind and the young lady are seen very happy together.

He captioned the picture as "Colours of the Khumbu in Scandinavia :)" It was reported that Ankita, hailing from Assam, is 18 years old, but later it turned out that she is actually 22 years. However, there is no report confirming her actual age.

Nonetheless, as soon as the news of 52-year-old Milind dating a girl of almost half his age broke, it became a hot topic of discussion. While some wished and adored the couple, there are many who have been constantly trolling him by calling the couple "father-daughter".

Some went further and said Milind was just waiting for Ankita to turn adult so that he can date her. If that was not enough, there are comments on their pictures saying Milind is taking advantage of his good looks and popularity.

Even in this latest picture from Khumbu, many commented asking Milind if she is his daughter, apparently trying to troll him. However, many his fans in his defence opined that their private life is no one's business.

Colours of the Khumbu in Scandinavia :) A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on Nov 8, 2017 at 12:55am PST

Nevertheless, Milind never reacted to these trolls but chose to shut them up by posting more and more photos of his special one. Ankita is reportedly a cabin crew executive with Air Asia and has been with the company since 2013.

It was also reported that her real name is Sunkusmita Konwar. Much like Milind himself, Ankita is a fitness enthusiast and Marathon lover. According to reports, the two have been dating each other for around four years now, and they look much happy together. Isn't it folks?