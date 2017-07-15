Miley Cyrus seems to have changed a lot as she is currently going through a transition phase of her career. The 24-year-singer wants to be different and she does not care what people think about her.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 actress spoke about her unpleasant days as a child entertainer and revealed that she faced several challenges during early days of her career. According to her, she felt sexualised at one point of time.

"I didn't want to show up to photo shoots and be the girl who would get my tits out and stick out my tongue. Girls should be able to have this freedom or whatever. But it got to a point where I did feel sexualized," the American singer told Harper Bazaar.

Quoting Beyoncé, the former Disney star said that girls run the world, but subconsciously they are beaten down to believe that it's not true. "It's no wonder that a lot of people lose their way and lose who they really are because they always have people telling them who to be," she added.

The Hannah Montana star revealed that she is a humanitarian and she never wanted to become any sort of man hater, but everybody should be given the freedom to be themselves.

Sharing an experience from her childhood, Cyrus said, "People were so shocked by some of the things that I did. It should be more shocking that when I was 11 or 12, I was put in full hair and makeup, a wig, and told what to wear by a group of mostly older men."

The American singer and songwriter also spoke about her connection with LGBTQ youth. "I think my connection with trans people is: You should be able to change and be who you are at any time. Like, you should not be glued to gender, to age, to race; those things should not define you," she said.

Lastly, the former Disney star revealed that she just wants to be herself and is not ready to change for the society. "I think I show people that they can be themselves. I also think something that has been important for me, in this next little, like, transition phase of my career is that I don't give a f**k about being cool. I just want to be myself," she explained.