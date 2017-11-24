Pop star Miley Cyrus celebrated her birthday and Thanksgiving together and kept her fans posted with a series of photos on Instagram.

The Voice coach, who turned 25 this year, posted a picture on social media in which she is seen posing in an over-sized t-shirt while patting her belly.

Miley captioned the photo: "So close to b-day time! Stoked for a day full of Tofurkey & loved ones! Ain't it ironic? #VeganTurkeyBaby."

But her fans were quick to speculate the singer is expecting her first child with fiancé Liam Hemsworth as they claimed she had a baby bump.

So close to b-day time! Stoked for a day full of Tofurkey & loved ones! Ain't it ironic? #VeganTurkeyBaby A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 22, 2017 at 7:48pm PST

But the Wrecking Ball singer slammed her fans in a hilarious tweet, writing: "RUDE!!! Not pregnant just eating a s— ton of tufurkey."

RUDE!!! Not pregnant just eating a shit ton of tufurkey pic.twitter.com/rjNjquxvLb — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 23, 2017

However, the singer did not let the pregnancy rumours to ruin her birthday celebration as she took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with her army of fans.

In one photo, she showed off the birthday gift from her beau Liam Hemsworth — a custom gold necklace with a rainbow pendant which reveals the nickname of her fiance — LiLi.

My mannnnnn's already winnin & it ain't even my bday yet! Rainbow LiLi is soooo frigggggen cute! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 22, 2017 at 7:52pm PST

Besides that, the Voice coach shared a photo from her childhood which she captioned: "Birthday Mood !"