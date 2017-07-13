Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are ready to tie the knot. Having dated for quite some time now, the couple is planning their wedding and Cyrus has worked on their prenuptial agreement. However, it is this agreement that has caused a storm their relationship.

If a report by OK! Australia is to be believed, their relationship saw an ugly fight pan out over an issue in the prenup. According to their "source", the couple were "screaming and in tears" when the issue broke open and Liam was "deeply offended" when Cyrus handed him a prenup to sign.

The insider revealed to the magazine that it was an "explosive fight". The report states, "Miley told her friends that Liam got furious. They never yell, but they were screaming and in tears," adding Miley, "thought he was going to end the relationship."

While numerous websites have reached out to Liam and Miley's reps, there has been no clarification on the stated report. However, Hemsworth's brother shared a picture recently on his Instagram account captioned, "My little angel and I" hinting that things couldn't be any better between the two.

Whereas Miley shared an adorable throwback picture about a week ago on the occasion of International Kiss Day to inform fans about their first kiss.

According to numerous reports, the young couple has decided to get married in Las Vegas. It is said to be a small and quick ceremony. It was earlier rumoured by NW Magazine that the couple is planning to elope to Las Vegas early this month, which clearly did not happen.

My little angel and I. A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:04pm PDT

The magazine's source also added that Miley will permanently move to Australia as she "loves the laid back lifestyle there. She feels right at home."

Happy #InternationalKissingDay! ??? Our first smooch 8 years ago! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 6, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

Miley and Liam have been in an on and off relation since 2009. The couple met in 2009 during the filming of The Last Song and went on to date and get engaged in 2012. Things fell apart and the two parted ways a year later. However, the duo decided to work things out in 2016 and are now looking at getting married.