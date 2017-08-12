It wouldn't be surprising to see Miley Cyrus share the wedding vows with her boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth, in the near future.

The celebrity couple seems to have already started preparing for their marriage, as the duo was caught on camera wearing wedding bands. According to industry insiders, the American singer is madly in love with the Australian actor and they are insanely happy together.

"Miley and Liam are happier than ever and it has everything to do with their love. They enjoy spending time together and their chemistry has never been better in and out of the bedroom," a source told Hollywood Life.

However, the insider claimed that the former Disney star and her lover are not in a hurry to tie the knots and change their relationship status. The source stated that they have just started discussing ideas to set a date for their big day.

"They have so many great ideas for wedding venues, from the beaches of Malibu to the shores of Australia, they know when the time is right they will throw an epic wedding party for their friends and family. But for now, their focus will be on keeping each other happy and continuing to kick ass in their careers which keeps them super busy," the source said.

Ever since, Cyrus announced the release date for her upcoming album titled Younger Now, her fans are super excited about it. The musical project will be out on September 29 and she is busy with the promotional activities of it.