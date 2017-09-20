Miley Cyrus has again left nothing to the imagination, but this time in the name of art. The 24-year-old singer wore a birthday suit for the cover shoot of celebrity photographer David LaChapelle's new book.

The photoshoot is a part of a new Taschen collection by LaChapelle. In one photo, the Malibu singer is seen posing completely disrobed in a prison cell.

Another photo shows the young songstress posing as a butterfly with colourful wings although she was completely undressed in the picture as well.

Back in 2013, the Wrecking Ball star said that a true star does not need to resort to nudity to seek attention. "A star is someone who doesn't have to take her clothes off to be sexy because you naturally have this star power," she told ELLE magazine.

"Sex does sell, but you find a way that's not just not just showing your tits. I don't want to be a glorified model. They just walk on stage and it's all about their clothes – or lack of clothes," she added.

Speaking of LaChapelle's work in photography, he previously collaborated with many renowned music artists such as Robbie Williams, Elton John, Florence & The Machine, and the late Amy Winehouse.

Meanwhile, Cyrus recently took to Instagram to announce that her new album Younger Now will be released on September 29. The album also includes an appearance of 85-year-old drag queen James 'Gypsy' Haake.

