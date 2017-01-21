AC Milan and Napoli -- two major names in the Italian football circuit -- renew their rivalry on Saturday in the Serie A. The second half of the season has begun. Napoli look like legit title contenders, but are Milan far behind?

At the moment, Napoli are third in the table with 41 points from 20 Italian league games this season. They are just four points below table toppers Juventus. Milan, on the other hand, are on 37 points from 19 games and are fourth in the Serie A.

Going by recent form, Napoli look the favourites to clinch the match as they are unbeaten in their last five matches and have just three defeats so far in the league this season -- the lowest among all teams.

Milan too are undefeated in their last three games.

A key battle in the match sees which striker takes away the bragging rights in the end. AC Milan's Carlos Bacca and Napoli's Dries Mertens are on an excellent form at the moment. While Bacca has eight goals from 16 games this season in the Serie A, Belgium international Mertens has 12 goals from 18 games.

Expected starting XI

Milan: Donnarumma; Abate, Paletta, Gomez, Calabria; Pasalic, Kucka, Bonaventura; Suso, Bacca, Niang.

Napoli: Reina (GK); Hysaj, Albiol, Tonelli, Strinic; Zielinski, Diawara, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne.

Schedule

Date: January 21

Time: 7:45pm GMT (1:15am IST [Sunday])

Venue: San Siro

Where to watch live

INDIA: TV: Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD. Live streaming: Sony Liv.

UK: TV: BT Sport 3. Live streaming: BT Sport Live.

USA: TV: Fubo TV, beIN Sports. Live streaming: beIN Sports Connect.

ITALY: TV: Sky Calcio 1, Sky Sport 1 HD Italia. Live streaming: Sky Go Italia.