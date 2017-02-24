Model sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid along with model Kendall Jenner rocked the Milan Fashion Week runway when they showcased creations from the Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2017 women collection.

Fendi's Fall 2017 collection displayed winter colour tailored jackets, trousers, cut-out knitwear, fur collars and cuffs adorning classic coats, and pencil skirts. The models displayed the collection wearing high red boots and signature Baguette, Pekaboo and Kan I bags.

Kendall rocked a monochromatic look wearing red coat, red boots, red boots and red sunglasses, while Bella stormed the runway in a men's style long white shirt and black blazer combo with red boots and black bag. Gigi showed off sleeved black jacket that had a brown fur collar.

