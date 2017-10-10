Celebrity parents are known to adopt and follow the craziest protocols and lifestyles when it comes to their children, but looks like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis might have discovered the most effective way to ensure their kids don't turn out to be "a**holes".

The couple spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how determined they are about the issue and as part of the protocol, they won't condone spoiling their kids during Christmas. In simpler terms, no gifts!

"So far, our tradition is no presents for the kids," explained Mila about their little strategy. As barbaric as that might sound, Mila and Ashton have the perfect reasoning to shut haters down, just in case, someone has something holier-than-thou to say.

The rule primarily came about to exist once they observed their two kids – 3-year-old Wyatt and one-year-old Dimitri being showered with way too many gifts by their loving grandparents. "We're instituting it this year because when the kids are [younger than] one, it doesn't really matter," she said.

Mila also went on to mention Wyatt's toddler years when all the gifts were just "too much". "We didn't give her anything - it was the grandparents," she said. "The kid no longer appreciates the one gift. They don't even know what they're expecting; they're just expecting stuff."

Embracing motherhood and being a new mom for the second time around, she talked about raising her kids and being a working mom too, laying stress on the importance of creating new Christmas traditions with her family.

She shared how she and Ashton have practically "begged" their parents to stick to a one gift policy because grandparents will always be grandparents. Sometimes they just can't help themselves. "Otherwise, we'd like to take a charitable donation, to the Children's Hospital or a pet [or] whatever you want," she added. "That's our new tradition."

Yet, the one point she seems to be stern about was that there are enough 'a**holes' on this planet already, and "We're not gonna raise a**holes."

The 34-year-old discussed how confident she has become over the years about juggling work and being a mom simultaneously. The Bad Moms actress is promoting the sequel to the film now and she talks about the stress and guilt that all new working moms go through over having to leave their babies home.

"I'm a little bit less stressed over what to anticipate," she said. "You're still stressed out and there's still the idea of the guilt of leaving your kids, but you know that they'll be OK. Because I've already done it once and the kid doesn't resent me, so I was like, 'OK, I think I can do this."

Not just that. She compared the situation with the first time and mentioned, "I tried to be so perfect. I literally drove myself crazy with my first kid." She continued stating her belief that new mothers need more help and support when it comes to raising a child. "Back in the day you would have your aunts and cousins and everyone would help you raise your kids. It still takes a village."